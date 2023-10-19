93 out of 230 sitting MLAs in MP face criminal cases: Report

New Delhi: At least 93 out of 230 MLAs in Madhya Pradesh have criminal cases against them, out of which 52 are from the Congress and 39 from the ruling BJP, a report claimed on Thursday.

Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Madhya Pradesh Election Watch analyzed the criminal, financial and other background details of all 230 sitting MLAs.

The report mentioned, "Out of 230 sitting MLAs analysed, 93 (40 per cent) sitting MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves out of which 47 (20 percent) sitting MLAs have declared serious criminal cases.

It also said that one sitting MLA has declared cases related to murder under IPC section 302.