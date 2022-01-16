99 inmates, 88 staff members in Delhi’s jails test positive for COVID19: Officials

New Delhi: A total of 99 inmates and 88 staff members in the jails of Delhi have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Sunday.
According to data shared by the jail authorities, 99 inmates had tested positive for the viral disease till January 14. Seventeen of them have recuperated while there are 82 active cases.
Of the 88 prisons staff who have tested positive for Covid, 14 have recuperated while there are 74 active cases.
The Delhi Prisons department includes three major jail complexes -- Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli.