A+ rating in Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2023

"Congratulations to RBI Governor Shri Shaktikanta Das. This is a proud moment for India, reflecting our financial leadership on the global stage. His dedication and vision continue to strengthen our nation's growth trajectory," Modi said in a tweet on X.

He was responding to a tweet by RBI, which read, "We are happy to announce that Governor Shri Shaktikanta Das has been rated “A+” in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2023. Shri Das has been placed at the top of the list of three central bank governors who have been rated A+."