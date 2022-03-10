AAP needs State Party status in 2 more states to become national party

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is already a State Party in Delhi and Punjab. While it is already in power in Delhi, it is set to take over Punjab following its performance in the state.

Citing provisions of the Order, he said a party needs eight per cent of votes in a state to get State Party status.

"There are multiple alternatives. If a party gets six per cent votes and two seats in legislative assembly, it gets the status of a State Party".