‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’ linking women's abilities with country's development: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' campaign is linking the abilities of women with the development of the country.

He also said that in more than 60,000 start-ups that have emerged after 2016, 45 per cent have at least one woman director.

The Prime Minister said this while virtually addressing the 30th National Commission for Women (NCW) foundation day programme. The theme of the programme 'She The Change Maker' is aimed at celebrating the achievements of women in different fields.