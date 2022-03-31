Above normal temp to continue in April: IMD

Meanwhile, except coastal peninsular areas, almost all of India received deficit rainfall in March.

IMD said, the rainfall in April averaged over the country is most likely to be normal (89-111 per cent of Long Period Average).

Below normal rainfall is most likely to occur over most areas of northwest and central India and some parts of northeast India. Normal to above normal rainfall is likely over many parts of south Peninsula, adjoining areas of west central India and some parts of northeast India, he said.