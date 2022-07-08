AC approves flood protection works in Kashmir

Srinagar, July 8: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha accorded administrative approval to the Jhelum flood protection works by the Jal Shakti Department in the Kashmir division.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, and Principal Secretary to the LG Nitishwar Kumar attended the meeting.
The Administrative Council approved the Project-Comprehensive Plan for River Jhelum and its tributaries, Phase (II) Part (A), amounting to Rs 1623.43 crore under the PM’s Development Package.
The proposed works are based on the existing site conditions and issues of the main Jhelum downstream of Sangam up to Wular Lake, flood spill channel, and outfall channel including tributaries to safely mitigate a flood threat of 1700 Cumec (60000 cusecs). Channel improvement and protection works at vulnerable spots in river Jhelum, flood spill channels, and outfall channels have been proposed to tackle the drainage congestion issues for safe passage of flood waters and to minimize the loss of life and property.
The project comprises various components including improvement in the discharge carrying capacity of river Jhelum to 1700 cumec; bank and toe protection work; raising of bunds and embankments; re-sectioning and channel improvement of main Jhelum and flood spill channel; remodeling and renovation of bridges at various RDs in the OFC; measures to check erosion at vulnerable reaches of main Jhelum, outfall channel and flood spill channel and its tributaries; and dredging/widening of outfall channel including navigation channel at Sopore.
Besides enhancing the carrying capacities of river Jhelum and outfall channels, the project would also regulate silt input from tributaries by anti-erosion works proposed at absolutely critical spots and rejuvenate and increase the life of the water bodies like Hokersar and Nowgham by resectioning of the cunnettes and inside channels and construction of inlet and exit regulating gates.
The project would protect the flood-prone areas along Jhelum in Srinagar, Budgam, Baramulla, Anantnag, Pulwama, and Bandipora districts and generate 119 lakh man-days employment for skilled and 381 lakh man-days employment for unskilled workers and would be completed in three years.
The project was conceptualised based on recommendations made by a three-member group headed by the Chairman, Central Water Commission which was constituted shortly after the floods of September 2014 on the instructions of the Prime Minister.
It would mitigate the flood threat of 1700 Cumecs (60000 cusecs) in the Jhelum basin.