AC approves flood protection works in Kashmir

The proposed works are based on the existing site conditions and issues of the main Jhelum downstream of Sangam up to Wular Lake, flood spill channel, and outfall channel including tributaries to safely mitigate a flood threat of 1700 Cumec (60000 cusecs). Channel improvement and protection works at vulnerable spots in river Jhelum, flood spill channels, and outfall channels have been proposed to tackle the drainage congestion issues for safe passage of flood waters and to minimize the loss of life and property.

The project comprises various components including improvement in the discharge carrying capacity of river Jhelum to 1700 cumec; bank and toe protection work; raising of bunds and embankments; re-sectioning and channel improvement of main Jhelum and flood spill channel; remodeling and renovation of bridges at various RDs in the OFC; measures to check erosion at vulnerable reaches of main Jhelum, outfall channel and flood spill channel and its tributaries; and dredging/widening of outfall channel including navigation channel at Sopore.