Accountability must at every level: SC on PIL to debar from polls those facing serious charges

A bench of Justices K M Joseph and B V Nagarathna emphasised that the issue raised in the PIL by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay is an "important matter" and there must be accountability at all levels.

Upadhyay submitted that today, there is a situation where a peon without any decent education can become a minister and "we are celebrating 75 years of independence, but a person with kidnapping and extortion charges can get elected in polls..."