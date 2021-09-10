Active cases in India decline to 3,90,646

According to the data updated at 8 am, the death toll climbed to 4,42,009 with 260 fresh fatalities.

A reduction of 2968 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 17,87,611 tests were conducted on Thursday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 53,86,04,854.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,23,42,299 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 percent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 72.37 crore.