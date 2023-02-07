Adani gets contracts wherever PM visits: Rahul

New Delhi: In a direct attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that the Central govt was favouring only one corporate, Adani Group, 'who gets all the contracts, including the overseas ones'.

"Earlier he used to travel in Adani's aircraft & now Adani travels with Modiji in his aircraft. First the matter was limited to Gujarat then the country & now he has become international," Gandhi said on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address.