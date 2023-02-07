Adani gets contracts wherever PM visits: Rahul

New Delhi: In a direct attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that the Central govt was favouring only one corporate, Adani Group, 'who gets all the contracts, including the overseas ones'.
"Earlier he used to travel in Adani's aircraft & now Adani travels with Modiji in his aircraft. First the matter was limited to Gujarat then the country & now he has become international," Gandhi said on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address.
He alleged, "The Prime Minister went to Australia and by magic, SBI gave a $1 billion loan to Adani. The PM goes to Bangladesh and then the power development board of the country signs a 25-year contract with Adani."
"How much money Adani gave to the BJP in the last 20 years," Rahul Gandhi asked.
He alleged that the Chairman of Sri Lanka electricity board in 2022 informed the Sri Lankan parliamentary committee "that he was told by President Rajapaksa that 'he was pressured by Prime Minister Modi' to give the wind power project to Mr Adani".