Adani Group to have its nominees on NDTV Board

Chennai: The Board of New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) has approved a proposal to invite the Adani Group's RRPR Holding Private Ltd to nominate two Directors to the former's Board.

The decision was taken at the Board meeting of NDTV that was held on Friday and intimated to the bourses later in the day.

RRPR Holding hold 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV.

The appointment will be considered in the next meeting of Board of Directors, scheduled to be held on December 23, NDTV said.