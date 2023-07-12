Adani-Hindenburg issue: Supreme Court adjourns hearing, asks SEBI to circulate report

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud adjourned the hearing observing that SEBI has filed a response to the report to the expert committee yesterday but was not circulated. The apex court asked the financial market regulator SEBI to circulate the court-appointed committee’s report.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta apprised the apex court about the receipt of the report of the expert committee and SEBI response to the expert committee report. He said that the SEBI report was filed late yesterday and therefore it was placed before the bench.