Address aspirations of youth: President Kovind

Stating that he was happy to note that 'AzadikaAmritMahotsav', commemorating the glorious history of India's freedom movement finds a place in the opening session, Kovind said, "Our institutions of higher learning are central to this, as our young citizens are not only the inheritors of the past, but also the ones who will be leading India into its next golden age."

He was addressing the inaugural session of the two-day conference of Vice-Chancellors of central universities and Directors of institutions of national importance at RashtrapatiBhavan.