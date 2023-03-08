Adenovirus: 3 more child deaths reported from Kolkata

Of the three fresh deaths, two have been reported from Calcutta Medical College & Hospital and one from B.C Roy Children's Hospital. Though the state Health Department has stopped issuing any bulletin on virus-related deaths, there are claims of 48 deaths during the last 11 days.

One of two children reported to have died at the Calcutta Medical College & Hospital is Sayan Pal (10 months) of a family residing in Hooghly district. He was referred to the hospital from Imambara Sadar Hospital in Chinsurah in Hooghly.