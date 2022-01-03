Adityanath attacks Rahul, claims his ancestors called themselves 'accidental Hindus'

The Uttar Pradesh CM claimed that the Congress leader's family has said in the past that they are "Hindus by accident", apparently eluding to a remark, supposedly made by former PM Jawaharlal Nehru.

Addressing a public meeting in Jagdishpur here after laying the foundation stone of a medical college, the CM claimed that the Congress leader was chided by a priest in a Gujarat temple when he went there during the Assembly elections and sat on his knees.