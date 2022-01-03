Adityanath attacks Rahul, claims his ancestors called themselves 'accidental Hindus'

Amethi (UP), Jan 3 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying who once sat on his knees in a temple instead of cross-legged is now giving lectures on the difference between Hindu and Hindutva.
The Uttar Pradesh CM claimed that the Congress leader's family has said in the past that they are "Hindus by accident", apparently eluding to a remark, supposedly made by former PM Jawaharlal Nehru.
Addressing a public meeting in Jagdishpur here after laying the foundation stone of a medical college, the CM claimed that the Congress leader was chided by a priest in a Gujarat temple when he went there during the Assembly elections and sat on his knees.
"The priest there asked him to sit cross-legged, saying it was a temple, not a mosque," Adityanath claimed.
"Now those who do not even have this kind of 'sanskar', if they spread the propaganda about Hindu and Hindutva, then it is lack of understanding," Adityanath said. He said the Congress leader's ancestors used to say that they are "Hindus by accident".
If it is so, then "what do they know about Hindu and Hindutva", Adityanath said attacking Rahul Gandhi, who has sought to draw a line between the two terms in his recent speeches.
Adityanath also accused the Congress of indulging in politics of "disintegration".
"Those having disintegration and divisiveness in their genes, whose family calls themselves accidental Hindus, will never think for you but their compulsion is that people's enthusiasm and faith compels them to bow down," Adityanath said.