Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh CM

Lucknow, Mar 25: Yogi Adityanath on Friday took oath as Uttar Pradesh chief minister for the second term in a mega ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders.
Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were also sworn in as deputy chief ministers.
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath to Adityanath in a ceremony also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president J P Nadda.
Chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, including Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, attended the swearing-in ceremony.
Adityanath was unanimously elected the BJP legislature party leader in UP on Thursday, after which he staked claim to form the government.
The swearing-in ceremony was held at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, the venue having the capacity to accommodate 50,000 people.
Suresh Khanna, Surya Pratap Sahi, Swatandra Dev Singh, Baby Rani Maurya and IAS-turned politician A K Sharma were administered oath as cabinet ministers.