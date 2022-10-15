Adopt one person one lab approach, says PM Modi at CSIR Society meet

The Prime Minister, who is the president of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) chaired the meeting of CSIR Society at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg on Saturday.

He appreciated the efforts of the CSIR in the past 80 years and urged them to develop a vision for 2042 when CSIR turns 100 years old.

He also highlighted the significance of documenting the journey of the past 80 years, which can help take a review of progress achieved and identify areas of lacunae which can be addressed.