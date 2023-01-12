Adopted measures to curb menace of money power in election, will continue: EC to SC

New Delhi: The Election Commission has informed the Supreme Court that it has time and again adopted various measures to curb the menace of money power in polls and one of the reasons for more money being seized today ahead of all elections is due to its increased vigilance and efforts.

The poll body’s response came on a plea by Prabhakar Deshpande seeking directions to come up with a comprehensive plan to curb excessive poll spending by political parties and candidates, and action against erring candidates and parties.

The EC, in an affidavit, contended that such a mechanism already exists and it has substantially managed to curb excessive poll spending by political parties.

One of the reasons for more money being seized today is the increased vigilance and efforts, it said.