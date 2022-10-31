Affront to dignity, patriarchal, sexist: SC on two-finger test on rape survivors

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said a woman's sexual history is wholly immaterial while adjudicating whether the accused raped her, and anybody who conducts the two-finger test on rape survivors would be guilty of misconduct.

It also declared the invasive procedure as patriarchal and unscientific, which re-victimises and re-traumatises the women.

A bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hima Kohli said: "The so-called test is based on the incorrect assumption that a sexually active woman cannot be raped. Nothing could be further from the truth - a woman's sexual history is wholly immaterial while adjudicating whether the accused raped her."

Justice Chandrachud, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench, said the probative value of a woman's testimony does not depend upon her sexual history. "It is patriarchal and sexist to suggest that a woman cannot be believed when she states that she was raped, merely for the reason that she is sexually active," he said.