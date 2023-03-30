AFSPA extended in Assam’s 8 districts for 6 months

Guwahati: Assam government has decided to extend the ‘disturbed area’ tag under the Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA) in eight districts of the state for a period of another six months from April 1.

The districts - Tinsukia, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao will be considered under the ‘disturbed area’ category for next six months, according to an official statement issued by the state home and political department.

For Lakhipur sub-division in the Cachar district, the’disturbed area’ tag has been withdrawn, the notification mentioned.