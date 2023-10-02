After Bihar releases caste-based census, Rahul says it is important to know caste statistics

New Delhi: Hours after Bihar government released the case based census, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday once again reiterated his demand of the greater the population, the greater the rights.

He said that the census has revealed that OBC, Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribes (ST) are 84 per cent in the state and therefore it is important to know the caste statistics of India.

“The caste census of Bihar has revealed that OBC (other backward classes), SC and STs are 84 per cent there. Out of 90 secretaries of the Central Government, only three are OBCs, who handle only 5 per cent of India's budget,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

“Therefore, it is important to know the caste statistics of India. The greater the population, the greater the rights – this is our pledge,” the Lok Sabha MP from Kerala’s Wayanad said.

His remarks came after the Bihar government on the occasion of the Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary released the much-awaited caste-based survey.

Even Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh in a post on X, said, “The Bihar government has just released the results of the Caste Survey conducted by it in the state.”