After evacuation Indian students being taken to Poland by train

The students are now being taken to Poland from where they will be brought back to India.

Indian envoy to Ukraine Partha Satpathy flagged off the special train with 600 at Lviv railway station.

"Ambassador flags off special train with 600 Indian students from Sumy University at Lviv Railway Station. They will travel to Poland and are expected to board evacuation flights to India tomorrow. Be Safe Be Strong," the Indian embassy in Ukraine tweeted.

Earlier, the embassy tweeted images of the students travelling to Lviv from Poltova.