After Gandhi it is Modi who has understood people’s sentiments: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the only leader after Mahatma Gandhi who understood the sentiments of the masses, asserting he directly connects with people who in turn trust him.

Speaking at the release of the book, The Architect of the New BJP: How Narendra Modi Transformed the Party, Singh heaped praise on the prime minister’s governance and organisational capabilities and said he has no parallel in contemporary politics.

He has made the BJP a “poll-winning machine” with his innovations, without compromising on ideology, Singh said.

The BJP’s ideology and political events may have contributed to the party’s “invincible” journey in the last eight years but Modi’s strategy in taking this concept to people and winning their trust is without a parallel, he said.

Whatever work he was assigned by the RSS and the BJP, Modi carried it out and delivered more than expectations, he said, adding that there has been no other leader like him in independent India.

The former party president praised Modi’s innovative approach and the changes he effected in the traditional mode of functioning.

He cited surveys to assert that Modi’s enduring popularity has left not only Indian but also global leaders behind. While anti-incumbency is often counted as a factor against those in power for long, people have not got tired of the prime minister, he said.