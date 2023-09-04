After Ghamndiya alliance, BJP now calls INDIA bloc as ‘INDI Alliance’

New Delhi, Sep 3: After third meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or INDIA, the BJP on Sunday coined a new term ‘INDI Alliance’ to target the opposition parties.
Home Minister Amit Shah took the charge while hitting at the INDIA alliance saying, “When the people declared bankruptcy of this arrogant alliance, they changed the name from UPA to INDI Alliance.” Following Shah’s swipe, several top BJP leaders also attacked Congress on X.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had targeted the INDIA alliance saying that even “Indian Mujahideen and East India Company had the words INDIA in them.”
Modi’s swipe at the opposition bloc came after the 26 parties at Bengaluru meeting on July 17 and 18 decided to name like minded parties as INDIA bloc to take on BJP.