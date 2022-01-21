After Independence, new development was for only few families in Delhi: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that after Independence, the new development was for only a few families in Delhi, but today the country is leaving behind that narrow thinking and is building new places of pride and giving them grandeur.

Prime Minister Modi was speaking after virtually inaugurating the new Circuit House in Somnath, Gujarat via video conferencing. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, state ministers, MPs, Temple Trust members were among those present on the occasion.