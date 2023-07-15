After Moon, it’s going to be mission to Sun for ISRO

After its mission to the Moon that was launched on Friday, it is going to be a mission to the Sun for the Indian space agency.

ISRO will be sending up its Aditya L1, a coronagraphy satellite, on a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)/rocket to study the solar atmosphere towards the end of August.

According to ISRO, the spacecraft will be placed into a halo orbit around the first Lagrange point, L1, of the Sun-Earth system.