After returning from Himachal, Priyanka urges PM Modi to declare destruction as natural disaster

"Today, the people of the same state are facing one of the biggest tragedies in the form of landslides and floods, as it has destroyed many things," she said. Citing her meeting with the affected people from Shimla, Kullu, Manali and Mandi, she said that it pained her to see the destruction in all parts of the state.

"Till now 428 people have lost their lives in this tragedy where there are many such people who have lost all of their family members. Even children are in the list of the dead who had come to offer prayers at a temple in Shimla in the early morning on the occasion of last Monday of the holy month of Saawan."

She also highlighted that over 16,000 animals and birds have died, in which 10,000 birds are from the poultry farms while more than 6,000 cows and buffaloes have died.