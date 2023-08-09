After wink & hug, flying kiss by Rahul in LS sparks controversy

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday without naming Rahul Gandhi alleged that he misbehaved and "only a misogynistic man can gesture a flying kiss to female parliamentarians."

Speaking in the House, Irani said, I object to something. The one who was given the chance to speak before me displayed indecency before leaving. It is only a misogynistic man who can give a flying kiss to a Parliament which seats female members of Parliament. It shows the khandan (family) he comes from, and what his family and party feel about women.

“Such undignified conduct was never before seen in the Parliament of the country," Irani added.

Her remarks came after Rahul Gandhi spoke in favour of the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha. After speaking on the no-trust motion, the Congress leader left the House and it is then he is said to have allegedly shared a flying kiss.