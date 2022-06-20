Agnipath Protests: Passengers left in lurch as trains cancelled; airfares skyrocket

For 38-year-old NeerajPandey, it is a nightmare he will never forget. He was scheduled to travel from Ahmedabad in Gujarat to Hajipur by the Ahmedabad-Barauni Express on Sunday night. But he received a message in the afternoon that the train was cancelled due to the protests. He was travelling home to his three children and wife after a gap of almost two months.

“I work at an MNC in Gandhidham and I travelled to Ahmedabad to catch the train. However, I had to spend the day in a hotel and run around to get an alternative route home. Flight tickets were too expensive for me. I have 10-day leave, but I will lose four of those precious days over these protests,” said Pandey.