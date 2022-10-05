Ahead of Himachal polls, PM Modi inaugurates development projects worth Rs 3,650 crore

Bilaspur: Just days ahead of assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated development works and laid foundation stones of over Rs 3,650 crore spread across various sectors, comprising AIIMS Bilaspur, the foundation stone of which was laid by him on October 3, 2017.

In the hilly state, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bilaspur at Kothipura will ensure a new era of quality healthcare services in the region.

Accompanying BJP President JP Nadda, who played a crucial role for setting up the premier health institution in his hometown, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, among others, Modi inaugurated the multiple development projects from the Luhnu ground in Bilaspur, some 130 km from the state capital, before addressing a mass public function.

AIIMS Bilaspur, constructed at a cost of more than Rs 1,470 crore, is a state-of-the-art hospital with 18 speciality and 17 super specialty departments, 18 modular operation theatres, 750 beds with 64 ICU beds.