Ahead of Karnataka polls, PM Modi writes open letter to people of State

New Delhi: A day ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wrote an open letter to the people of the State, highlighting his party's commitment to the state's growth and development.

"You have always showered me with love and affection. It feels like a divine blessing to me. In our 'Azaadi ka Amrit Kaal', we Indians have aimed to make our beloved country a developed nation. Karnataka is keen to lead the movement to realise its vision", PM Modi said in his letter. "India is the fifth-largest economy. Our next aim is to reach the top three. This is possible only when Karnataka rapidly grows to become a USD 1 trillion economy," the letter read.

"Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Karnataka received over Rs 90,000 crore annually as a foreign investment under the BJP government. It was just around Rs 30,000 crore under the previous government," the PM wrote.