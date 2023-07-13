Ahead of Monsoon Session, RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar calls meeting of floor leaders on July 18

New Delhi: Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has convened the meeting of floor leaders of the Upper house on July 18 ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

The meeting will be held at 6 Maulana Azad Road, they said.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin on July 20 and is expected to continue till August 11.

“Monsoon Session 2023 of Parliament will commence from 20th July until 11th August. Urge all parties to contribute towards productive discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the Monsoon Session,” Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had tweeted earlier.

He said that there will be a total of 17 sittings in this session, lasting 23 days.