AIIMS favouritism row | Centre to speed up list preparation as per seniority

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday informed the Delhi High Court that it will speed up the list preparation process as per seniority, as directed by the court after hearing a plea moved by former AIIMS Director P. Venugopal alleging quid pro quo, favouritism in recruitment etc. in the All India Institue of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here.

The matter was heard by the division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad.

Earlier, while disposing of the matter, the court had directed Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma to prepare a seniority list, strictly in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 26 and other applicable laws.

However, the petitioner on Tuesday alleged that the list has not been prepared yet.