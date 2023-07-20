AIKS condemn violence on women in Manipur

New Delhi: All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has expressed its shock and anger at the brutal sexual violence on two Kuki women in Manipur, a press release said.

It added that the such brutal incidents cannot be tolerated in a civil society where the rule of law is supposed to exist.” Law and order has totally collapsed and there is total anarchy. The Biren Singh administration and the police have been accused of playing a biased role and such inaction only strengthens such an opinion. AIKS demands that he has to resign forthwith for restoring peace and harmony in Manipur,” the press release said.