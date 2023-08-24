Aiming for moon, India sets sights on ‘limitless possibilities’ for humanity: India's UN envoy

United Nations: “By aiming for the moon, India has not only reached it, but also set our sights on the limitless possibilities that lie ahead (and) as the saying goes, 'To infinity and beyond',”

India's Permanent Representative Ruchira Kamboj has said.

While the successful landing of the Chandrayan-3 on the moon “symbolises the aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians,”

she added on Wednesday that “it's a historic moment for humanity as we venture into uncharted territory near the moon's South Pole”.

“What really stands out is that India is the first country to land on the South Pole of the moon, where many others have not succeeded so far,” she said.

Before her news conference here, India received congratulations from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and General Assembly President Csaba Korosi.