Aiming for moon, India sets sights on ‘limitless possibilities’ for humanity: India's UN envoy

United Nations: “By aiming for the moon, India has not only reached it, but also set our sights on the limitless possibilities that lie ahead (and) as the saying goes, 'To infinity and beyond',”
India's Permanent Representative Ruchira Kamboj has said.
While the successful landing of the Chandrayan-3 on the moon “symbolises the aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians,”
she added on Wednesday that “it's a historic moment for humanity as we venture into uncharted territory near the moon's South Pole”.
“What really stands out is that India is the first country to land on the South Pole of the moon, where many others have not succeeded so far,” she said.
Before her news conference here, India received congratulations from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and General Assembly President Csaba Korosi.
Conveying congratulations from Guterres, who is in Johannesburg for the BRICS meeting of the Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa group, his Associate Spokesperson Florencia Soto Nino said at the UN noon briefing, “This is a great achievement.”
“We wish India a greater success in its space exploration,” she added.
Korosi's Spokesperson Pulina Kubiak said that he congratulated India and that within his office, “many of the Indian colleagues were celebrating that achievement.”
United States Permanent Representative Linda Thomas-Greenfield congratulated India in a post on X (formerly Twitter) and said, “Look forward to further deepening US-India space cooperation -- including our work together at the @UN and beyond -- as new frontiers continue to be explored.”
Of India's lunar mission contributing to various objectives to the UN, Kamboj singled out the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of gender equality.