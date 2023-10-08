Air India evacuates crew members from Tel Aviv

As per sources, among the evacuees were 10 crew members, comprising pilots and cabin crew, who were stationed in Israel for the purpose of operating the return flight.

It has been reported that they have embarked on a flight to Addis Ababa via Ethiopian Airlines and will subsequently continue their journey to India via a connecting flight.

Meanwhile, Air India has suspended its operations to and from Delhi-Tel Aviv till October 14, in response to the ongoing Hamas offensive that erupted on Saturday, resulting in the tragic loss of lives and leaving several people injured.