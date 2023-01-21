Air India Pee-gate | ‘Pilot-in-command has been made scapegoat’

New Delhi: Majority of pilots feel that the DGCA action on the pilot-in-command (PIC) of the Air India aircraft, in which a man urinated on a fellow woman passenger on-board, was not necessary.

Noting the fact that the PIC had informed the senior management of the airline about the urination incident on November 26, 2022 soon after it happened, sources claimed that pilots’ body - Indian Pilots’ Guild may take legal recourse or choose other options following action by the aviation regulator DGCA in which the licence of the PIC of the flight was suspended for three months. Sources claimed that the action of the regulator on the PIC has not gone down well with most of the pilots and they are mulling on options against this.

A senior pilot claimed that the PIC concerned had acted very maturely and timely in the case.