Air India pushed into losses, disinvestment to protect public money: Jyotiraditya Scindia

New Delhi: Under attack from the opposition over the sale of Air India to Tata Group, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday hit back and accused the UPA regime for saddling the then profit-making national carrier with a huge debt burden.

Responding to the debate on the Demands for Grants of the Civil Aviation Ministry in Lok Sabha, Scindia listed out the merger of Air India and Indian Airlines, purchase of 111 new aircraft and liberalisation of bilateral rights as the reasons for the downfall of the national carrier.