Air India to operate 2 flights to Bucharest

New Delhi: Air India will operate two flights to Romanian capital Bucharest on Friday to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine due to a Russian military offensive against it, senior government officials said.
Indian nationals who have reached the Ukraine-Romania border by road will be taken to Bucharest by Indian government officials so that they can be evacuated in the two Air India flights, they added.
The Ukrainian airspace was closed for civil aircraft operations by the country's authorities Thursday morning and therefore, the evacuation flights are operating out of Bucharest.