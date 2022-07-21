'Airlines can't charge additional fee for issuing boarding pass'

New Delhi: The Civil Aviation Ministry said on Thursday that airlines can't charge any additional fee for issuing a boarding pass at check-in counters in airports.

Many Airlines currently charge a fee of Rs 200 if a passenger wants the boarding pass to be issued at the check-in counter instead of going for web check-in.

"It has come to the notice of the MoCA (Ministry of Civil Aviation) that airlines are charging additional amount from the passengers for issuing boarding passes," the ministry said.