Ajit Doval, an international treasure: US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti

Highlighting Doval's humble origins as a village boy from Uttarakhand, the envoy said, "India's NSA has not only become a national treasure but an international treasure". The envoy also expressed admiration for the strong foundation between the United States and India.

"When I look at the foundation between the United States and India, it is so strong, it is so clear that Indians love Americans and Americans love Indians," Garcetti said at the United States-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) meet in Delhi.