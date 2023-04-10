Ajit Doval, Vietnamese counterpart reiterate commitment to deepen strategic partnership

New Delhi: Ajit Doval, National Security Adviser to the Prime Minister of India held dialogues on bilateral security cooperation with his Vietnamese counterpart in New Delhi on Monday, a joint press release of the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

The delegation-level meeting was attended by General Ph To Lam, Politburo Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and Minister of Public Security of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the official release stated. The delegation from Vietnam was on an India visit, on the invitation of Ajit Doval, KC, National Security Adviser to the Prime Minister of India from April 9 to 10, according to the joint press release.

The leaders reiterated the commitment on both sides further to deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries and enhance the linkages on strategic, security and defence matters, contributing to maintaining peace, prosperity and stability of both countries, the region and the world at large.