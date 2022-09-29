Akhilesh Yadav elected Samajwadi Party President for third time

Lucknow: Akhilesh Yadav was on Thursday unanimously elected President of the Samajwadi Party for the third consecutive time, said the party's secretary general Ram Gopal Yadav.

Declaring the result of the election at the Samajwadi Party national convention at Ramabai Ambedkar stadium here, Ram Gopal Yadav said Akhilesh Yadav was the only candidate for the post.