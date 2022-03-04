Akhilesh Yadav only cares for 1 community, 1 caste: Amit Shah

Ghazipur (UP), Mar 4: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav only cares for "one community and one caste".
Addressing a rally here, Shah said the elections in Uttar Pradesh is to secure the future of lakhs of people from the backward and dalit communities of the state, and asserted that the BJP will form the next government with over 300 seats.
Shah said his party will provide one free gas cylinder on Holi and Diwali if voted to power, and added that the BJP has worked for the development of poor and provided them free ration, medical facilities, housing as well as ensured that their homes gets electricity.Akhilesh Yadav only sees people of one community "which we are not part of" and only one caste, Shah said without elaborating further. "The SP chief sees one community with one eye and one caste with the other," Shah said. JP leaders during their poll campaigns in the past have accused the SP of favouring Muslims and the Yadavs when the party was in power."We have sent money into the bank accounts of the farmers directly and we have promised that they will not be required to pay electricity bill for the next five years if the BJP comes to power," said Shah. "We have decided to give girls free scooters. Also, the students will be provided free tablets in the state," he added.Referring to don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari and Atiq Ahmed, Shah said they have been sent to jail under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath.
"We are building homes for the poor on the land which were once occupied by the mafia under previous governments," Shah claimed.
During the BJP regime, UP has emerged as the leader in sugarcane production and other agricultural products but under SP and BSP rule, the state topped in the number of murders and production of illegal arms.