Akhilesh Yadav only cares for 1 community, 1 caste: Amit Shah

Shah said his party will provide one free gas cylinder on Holi and Diwali if voted to power, and added that the BJP has worked for the development of poor and provided them free ration, medical facilities, housing as well as ensured that their homes gets electricity.Akhilesh Yadav only sees people of one community "which we are not part of" and only one caste, Shah said without elaborating further. "The SP chief sees one community with one eye and one caste with the other," Shah said. JP leaders during their poll campaigns in the past have accused the SP of favouring Muslims and the Yadavs when the party was in power."We have sent money into the bank accounts of the farmers directly and we have promised that they will not be required to pay electricity bill for the next five years if the BJP comes to power," said Shah. "We have decided to give girls free scooters. Also, the students will be provided free tablets in the state," he added.Referring to don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari and Atiq Ahmed, Shah said they have been sent to jail under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath.