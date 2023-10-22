Alien concept to Congress: Nadda hits back at Kharge over politicising bureaucracy, armed forces remarks

New Delhi: After Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused BJP government of politicising bureaucracy and armed forces, BJP Chief Nadda hit back saying it maybe an 'alien concept for Congress' but public service delivery is the duty of the government.

He said that the move was aimed at ensuring all beneficiaries of government schemes were reached.

“It may be an alien concept to the Congress Party, but public service delivery is the duty of a government,: Nadda wrote on X.

Slamming the Congress, the BJP leader said: "If the Modi government wants to ensure saturation of all schemes and ensure all beneficiaries are reached, nobody who has the interest of the poor in his mind can have a problem. But Congress only has an interest in keeping the poor in poverty and hence their opposition to the saturation drive."

In another post, he said, "It baffles me to see the Congress Party have an issue with public servants reaching the grassroots to ensure saturation of schemes. If this not the basic tenet of governance, what is? Regarding opposition to a ‘Rath’ it is a fit use of public resources unlike using warships as personal yachts."