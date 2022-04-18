All 100 smart cities to have integrated command-control centre by August 15: Puri

Surat: Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said 80 of the 100 'Smart Cities' in the country have Integrated Command and Control Centres and the remaining will get it by August 15.

Puri was here to inaugurate the 3-day 'Smart Cities, Smart Urbanization' conference organised by Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in association with Surat Smart City Corporation Development Ltd as part of the Centre's Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

"Work has started in almost all government-funded projects in the Smart City Mission (SCM) and projects under SCM will be completed by next year. A total of 80 of the 100 Smart Cities have Integrated Command and Control Centres, and the remaining 20 will be operational by August 15 this year," he said in his inaugural address.