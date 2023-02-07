ALLEN Career students score big in  JEE results

Kota, Feb 7: The result of the January session of JEE-Main 2023, the country’s largest engineering entrance exam, has been released by the National Testing Agency.
In the results, the students of ALLEN Career Institute have proved their best.
The chairman of the institution Dr. Brajesh Maheshwari said that 7 students of ALLEN have scored overall 100 percentile. These include Kaushal Vijayvargiya, Deshank Pratap Singh, Harshul Sanjay Bhai, Soham Das, Divyansh Hemendra Shinde, and Krish Gupta classroom students from Allen.
Along with this, ALLEN distance learning student Abhinit Majete has also scored an overall 100 percentile.
Maheshwari said that the JEE-Main January session exam was held between January 24 and February 1. A total of 8 lakh 60 thousand 64 students got registered for JEE-Main January exam this year. In this, there were 6 lakh 3 thousand 375 boys and 2 lakh 56 thousand 686 girls. Out of the registered students, a total of 8 lakh 23 thousand 967 students appeared in the examination, out of which 5 lakh 80 thousand 037 were boys and 2 lakh 43 thousand 928 were girls. The students appeared in the examination included 3,11,539 in general category, 98587 in EWS, 366089 in OBC, 77368 in SC, 27483 in ST and 2301 in PWD category.
Kaushal Vijayvargiya, a resident of Rajgarh Biaora, Madhya Pradesh, has scored 100 percentile in JEE Main January session. Kaushal is a classroom student of ALLEN Career Institute for the last three years. Kaushal said that his elder brother Anshul is an IITian from whom he got motivated and took admission in ALLEN for JEE preparation. “The faculties at ALLEN are experienced and always motivate you to give your best than last time. The teaching methodology is so good that the topic is well understood. Allen has the best environment to study.”
Gyanesh Hemendra Shinde, a Pune resident, WHO scored 100 percentile in the JEE Main 2023 January session exam was a regular classroom student of Allen Career Institute since the last five years and passed the 10th class with 98% marks.
Gyanesh said that “I was confident about my preparation but never became overconfident. I listened carefully and revised whatever was taught in class after coming home. Apart from attending the classes, I did self-study for about 6 hours”
“Allen has been with me at every step. Because of my hard work and Allen’s support, I can fulfill my dream of becoming an IITian. My father, mother, and elder sister always motivated me. Elder sister Samridhi has been a student of Allen and is currently doing MBBS from Government Medical College, Chandrapur. She was the one who told me about Allen’s Tallentex exam and the environment at Kota. So I decided to prepare for JEE with ALLEN, which proved to be a turning point for my success. Presently I am preparing for JEE Advanced. I want to do B Tech in the CS branch of IIT Mumbai.”