ALLEN Career students score big in  JEE results

Gyanesh said that “I was confident about my preparation but never became overconfident. I listened carefully and revised whatever was taught in class after coming home. Apart from attending the classes, I did self-study for about 6 hours”

“Allen has been with me at every step. Because of my hard work and Allen’s support, I can fulfill my dream of becoming an IITian. My father, mother, and elder sister always motivated me. Elder sister Samridhi has been a student of Allen and is currently doing MBBS from Government Medical College, Chandrapur. She was the one who told me about Allen’s Tallentex exam and the environment at Kota. So I decided to prepare for JEE with ALLEN, which proved to be a turning point for my success. Presently I am preparing for JEE Advanced. I want to do B Tech in the CS branch of IIT Mumbai.”