Am hopeful of being allowed to speak in Parliament, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, at the centre of a controversy over his remarks in the UK which have led to parliamentary proceedings being disrupted, said that he is hopeful that he will be allowed to speak in Parliament on Friday.

Gandhi said that he had met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday, and as four ministers have spoken against him, so he has the right to speak in the house.

"I am hopeful that I will be allowed to speak on the floor of the house as an MP, I have a responsibility to the parliament," he said, but added that he doubts that he will be allowed and this is the "test of democracy".

"... I spoke about Adani in parliament but it was expunged... the government and Prime Minister are fearful about Adani. This is a distraction as the PM wants to avoid questions on the issue," he claimed.

Earlier, Gandhi said he will speak in the house, if allowed and he has not spoken anything which is anti-India.