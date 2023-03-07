Amarkhel's death in shipwreck brings focus on plight of Afghan women

New Delhi: Torpekai Amarkhel, a female Afghan journalist and former presenter at National Radio Television Afghanistan and former U.N. employee, was among the victims in last week's boat accident off the southern coast of Italy, where around 80 Afghan refugees died.

Ponder over why Amarkhel and her family had to flee her well-paid job and homeland and continue to search for her settlement in other countries with refugee status or a migrant after the Taliban took over the power in Afghanistan.

Amarkhel was a famous face on Afghanistan television and radio. She escapes to Turkey, fearing for her life along with her family. She took a dangerous illegal journey on a boat to reach Italy for better hopes for her family's future.