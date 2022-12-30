AMG Media Networks raises its stake in NDTV to 64.71%

Ahmedabad: AMG Media Networks Ltd (AMNL), through its indirect subsidiary RRPR, has acquired 27.26 per cent stake in NDTV from Radhika Roy and Prannoy Roy, resulting in a controlling stake of 64.71 per cent in NDTV by AMNL through its subsidiaries, a statement said.

The Roys continue to hold a 5 per cent stake in NDTV, a welcome presence in NDTV's new chapter, it said.

Gautam Adani, Founder and Chairman of the Adani Group said: "The Adani Group is privileged to further bolster NDTV with world-class infrastructure and talent and transform NDTV into a thriving multi-platform global news organisation."